Joseph J. Fratantuono, III, 60, a 48 year resident of Pasadena and formerly of Brooklyn Park died on July 11, 2020 at Hospice of the Mandrin Chesapeake Hospice House in Harwood, MD. He was born on December 3, 1959 in Baltimore, MD to Dorothy and the late Joseph J. Fratantuono, Jr. Mr. Fratantuono attended Oakwood Elementary School for therapy and schooling and Brooklyn Park Elementary School prior to attending George Fox Middle School. He graduated from Northeast High School in 1977 and went on to attend Anne Arundel Community College. He worked as an administrative assistant for a private company in Annapolis, the State of Maryland, and at Ft. Meade. He was a member of the Kiwanis and Hopeful Wheelers which is a bowling league for disabled adults. His hobbies included fishing, bowling , reading, watching television (especially Jeopardy), history, playing piano, collecting stamps, and solving word searches. Joey was an avid Ravens fan and a season ticket holder. He will also be remembered for his great sense of humor. Mr. Fratantuono is survived by his mother Dorothy Fratantuono, his brother David and his wife Lisa and their son Jason, and his brother Edward and his wife Rocchina "Ina" and their children Michael and Gabriella. Services were held at Stallings Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake 90 Ritchie Highway Pasadena, MD 21122 or online by clicking here or to the charity of your choice
