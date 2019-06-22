Joseph Krochune (1959 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My dear angel❤ I love you so much, you officially..."
    - Chelsey Sahm
  • "I am deeply sorry for your loss. May prayer provide you..."
  • "Our sincere condolences to the family and friends. May you..."
    - M. D.
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your..."
    - Earnie Ray
  • "My sincerest condolences for the loss of your dearest loved..."
    - Toni
Service Information
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
237 East Patapsco Ave
Baltimore, MD
21225
(410)-355-1185
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Athanasius Catholic Church
4708 Prudence Street
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Joseph Anthony Krochune, III passed away on June 15, 2019. Beloved son of the late Joseph Jr. and Carole Krochune; loving brother of Jayme Krochune (Susan) and Melissa Sahm (Billy); dear uncle of Jayme Krochune, Jr. (Amanda), Brandon Krochune (Jaime) and Chelsey Sahm; great-uncle of Landon Krochune, Cooper Krochune and Lily Grace Krochune. Joseph was a very kind person. He will be dearly missed by all. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday June 27, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Athanasius Catholic Church 4708 Prudence Street Baltimore, Maryland 21226. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.