Joseph Anthony Krochune, III passed away on June 15, 2019. Beloved son of the late Joseph Jr. and Carole Krochune; loving brother of Jayme Krochune (Susan) and Melissa Sahm (Billy); dear uncle of Jayme Krochune, Jr. (Amanda), Brandon Krochune (Jaime) and Chelsey Sahm; great-uncle of Landon Krochune, Cooper Krochune and Lily Grace Krochune. Joseph was a very kind person. He will be dearly missed by all. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday June 27, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Athanasius Catholic Church 4708 Prudence Street Baltimore, Maryland 21226. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 22, 2019