1/1
Joseph Lacoste
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suddenly, on July 12, 2020, Joseph David Lacoste "Joe" passed away in a tragic accident. Beloved husband of Ann Lacoste; loving father of Kim Royal and her husband RJ; dear grandfather of Michael Kooser, Jr. and Ricky Royal III. Joe is also survived by his parents, Joseph and Shirley Lacoste; his sisters, Karen Pendleton and husband Kurt, and Carol Wojcik and husband Chris; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Michael and Polly Liles; his brother-in-law, Michael Liles and wife Nicole; and sister-in-law, Nancy McGee and husband Larry. He is also survived by many, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Joe's most important love in life was his family. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed boating, fishing, and golfing. He was dedicated to his work as well. He was self-employed in the upholstery business for many years and took pride in his work. Joe was a lifelong resident of Pasadena, Maryland. He will be dearly missed by all. Family and friends are invited to call at the family-owned McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. Where a funeral will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11 AM. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Funeral
11:00 AM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
(410) 255-2381
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved