Joseph Lacoste

Suddenly, on July 12, 2020, Joseph David Lacoste "Joe" passed away in a tragic accident. Beloved husband of Ann Lacoste; loving father of Kim Royal and her husband RJ; dear grandfather of Michael Kooser, Jr. and Ricky Royal III. Joe is also survived by his parents, Joseph and Shirley Lacoste; his sisters, Karen Pendleton and husband Kurt, and Carol Wojcik and husband Chris; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Michael and Polly Liles; his brother-in-law, Michael Liles and wife Nicole; and sister-in-law, Nancy McGee and husband Larry. He is also survived by many, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Joe's most important love in life was his family. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed boating, fishing, and golfing. He was dedicated to his work as well. He was self-employed in the upholstery business for many years and took pride in his work. Joe was a lifelong resident of Pasadena, Maryland. He will be dearly missed by all. Family and friends are invited to call at the family-owned McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. Where a funeral will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11 AM. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com
