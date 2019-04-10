Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Levesque. View Sign



Joseph Roland Eugene Levesque, 81, of Harmans, MD passed away on April 6, 2019 at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center.Joseph was born on April 20, 1937 to his parents, Marie Louise and Alfred Joseph Levesque Sr. in Fall River, Massachusetts. Raised in Fall River and North Tiverton, RI, he graduated from Diman Vocational High School in 1957. In addition, Joseph resided in Washington, D.C. in 1957 and Jessup, MD from 1958-1961 before moving to his home in Harmans in 1962. Joseph attended Anne Arundel Community College and University of Maryland (off-campus). He served in the United States Naval Reserve from 1954 to 1962. Mr. Levesque was employed as a Senior Engineering Specialist with the NSA for 35 years, worked at Anne Arundel Community College as a Public Safety Officer, and was a bus driver for Lonergan's Charter Service. In addition, Mr. Levesque became a Reserve Officer with Anne Arundel County Police in 1982, where he retired as Reserve Executive Officer in 2012.Joseph was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus Archbishop Keough Council #5263, as well as, a member of the American Legion Post 0297. He enjoyed woodworking in his spare time. He was also active in his senior chorus group The Pascal Go Getters and his church choir at St. Lawrence Martyr.Mr. Levesque is survived by his wife, Gertrude Agnes Levesque, whom he married in 1961; his son, Michael Robert Levesque of Harmans, MD; his daughter, Annette Diane Levesque-Neiman and her husband David Andrew Neiman of Catonsville, MD; his two sisters, Mrs. Cecile Chicca of Somerset, MA, and Mrs. Bernadette Albernaz of Fall River, MA; his brother Mr. Roger Levesque of Fall River, MA, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.Mr. Levesque was preceded in death by his parents, Marie Louise Jalbert and Alfred Joseph Levesque, Sr.; his sisters, Sr. Laurianne Levesque "Sister Alverez of Jesus", Sr. Jeannette Levesque (Daughters of Holy Spirit), Sr. Louise Levesque (Sister of St. Joan of Arc), and Mrs. Eva Desrochers; and his four brothers, Mr. Alexis Levesque, Mr. Alfred Joseph Levesque, Jr., Mr. Benoit Levesque, and Mr. Robert E. Levesque.Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 3-5pm and 7-9pm at Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home, 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Lawrence Martyr Catholic Church, 7850 Parkside Boulevard, Hanover, MD, 21076. Interment will follow at Meadowridge Memorial Park in Elkridge, MD. In addition to flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Online condolences may be made on www.barrancofuneralhome.com Funeral Home Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home - Severna Park

495 Ritchie Highway

Severna Park , MD 21146

(410) 647-2400 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.