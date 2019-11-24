The Capital Gazette

Joseph Mastromarino passed away at his home in Glen Burnie on November 12, 2019. Joseph is predeceased in death by his mother, Joan Perry and stepfather, Duke Perry. Joseph is survived by his father, Anthony, Sr., stepmother Jeannette, son Joseph, Jr., daughter Carly and his brothers Larry, Anthony, James, Charles, Christopher Mastromarino, and David Perry. Visitation at Beall Funeral Home 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, funeral service immediately following. Interment at Lakemont Memorial Gardens in Davidsonville.
