Joseph Frank Minarik, Sr., 87, a 60 year resident of Solley, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Stella Maris Hospice. Mr. Minarik was born June 6, 1932 in Baltimore, MD to the late Joseph and Rose Minarik. He served honorably in the US Army and was a member of the American Legion post 277 in Pasadena. He enjoyed being on the water, crabbing and boating. In addition to his parents, Mr. Minarik is preceded in death by his son Joseph Minarik, Jr., and brother Jerry Minarik. He is survived by his devoted wife of over 60 years, Iris J Minarik of Solley, son Michael Minarik and his wife Gwen of Stevensville, brother George Minarik, sister May Wolford, grandchildren Amy, Ashley, Heather, Sarah and great grandchildren Adam, Nora, Madelyn, and Evan. Friends may call Monday, December 1st from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Road, Pasadena, MD 21122 where a service will be held Tuesday, December 2nd at 11:00 am. Interment at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery immediately following funeral services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Solley Church Building Fund, 7600 Solley Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21060.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2019