Joseph Gerard "Jerry" Muhlmeister, 94, a resident of Annapolis, MD for more than 80 years, passed away on March 10, 2020. Born on March 4, 1926 in Annapolis to the late Joseph G. Muhlmeister and Alice Louise (Buck) Muhlmeister Turner. Jerry graduated from Annapolis High School and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Before entering the service, Jerry worked as jeweler apprentice for Tilghman Jewelers. After his discharge, Jerry went to work for the Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works and enjoyed a long career as a surveyor. Following his retirement from the county, Jerry opened and operated Muhlmeister's Ice Cream Parlor on Main Street for several years with his wife Kakie. He was a member of the Elks and Lions clubs. He enjoyed golf, baseball, bowling, flower gardening and raising homing pigeons. Jerry was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Carolina "Kakie" A. Muhlmeister, who died in 2017 and a daughter, Suzandrea "Suzie" Muhlmeister, Jerry is survived by four daughters, Sharon Latham of Fountain Hills, AZ, Doodle Stroetzel of Edgewater, MD and Jinx Schottland and Scottie Schultz, both of San Diego, CA; a stepbrother, Alvin Turner; two grandsons, Zod X. Schultz and Ryan Latham; and four granddaughters, Lisa Michelle Taylor, Elizabeth M. Mudgett, Erika A. Kragen, Tonya Gustin and ten great-grandchildren. There will be a Life Celebration at a later date. Online condolences and tributes may be offered at:

Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020

