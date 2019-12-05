Joseph Nemarich, 91 of Baltimore, formerly of Silver Spring, MD and York, PA, passed away on November 28, 2019. He was born March 13, 1928 in New Orleans, LA and raised in New York City. Joseph held degrees from the City College of NY and the University of Michigan and earned his PhD in 1964 from the University of Maryland. He retired in 2005 after a 52 year career as a research physicist with the Army Research Lab in Adelphi, MD. He published numerous research journal papers and was the recipient of scientific and government service awards. He is survived by his wife of 33 years Agnes Angelika (nee Das), his brothers Sam Nemarich (Joan) of Old Bethpage, NY and Dr. Alfred Nemarich (Marilyn) of Avon, CT, his son Christopher Nemarich (Mary) of Arnold, daughter Dr. Judith Feick (David) of Newark, DE and 5 grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his former wife and mother of his children, Patricia Rostella. Memorial visitation on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 5-7pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Hwy in Severna Park. A memorial service will be on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11am at the funeral home followed by interment at Meadowridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Augsburg Lutheran Home, 6811 Campfield Rd, Baltimore, MD, 21207. Online condolences may be made on
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019