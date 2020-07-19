Joseph Perez

Joseph Paul Perez, 77, of Manteo, NC, formerly of Annapolis, MD, passed away July 16, 2020. Born March 24, 1943, Joe was the second child of Joseph J Perez & Alice Strohlein Perez. He is survived by his wife if 46 years, Marjorie Route Perez and his sister Florence (Sister Josie SSND) Perez. Joe grew up in District Heights, MD, where he attended Mt Cavalry School, Archbishop Carroll High School, Prince George Community College, and the Univ of Maryland where he continued his education in computer science. He was a Boy Scout from Cub to Eagle, and he served as weatherman in the National Guard Reserve. Hunting, fishing and boating were his favorite hobbies. Joe and Margie married in June 1974 and soon relocated to Annapolis where he could enjoy his hobbies while he pursued his successful career in the computer industry. Once retired, Joe and Margie relocated to Manteo, NC in 2001, where Joe devoted his time to his second career as owner and often captain of the charter boat "Fight-N-Lady", his true love. From 1985 to 2018, the "Lady" was one of the top charters in what many considered the best fishing fleet in America, the Oregon Inlet Fishing Center. Joe and Sam Stokes were inseparable as owner and captain. As a side interest, Joe was also an exceptional hunter, building deep friendships with the best goose and deer hunters around. Joe and his deep belly laugh, sense of humor, great fishing skills, was also a good man, a moral man with character who will be sorely missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider "Tunnels to Towers" which builds homes for our most seriously injured veterans.



