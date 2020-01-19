Joseph John Poncharik, a resident of Severna Park, died on January 15, 2020 at his home. He was born July 4, 1932 in New York, after completing school he joined the Navy. Joseph worked for Western Electric Company for most of his career, retiring in 1990. He is survived by his wife of 21 years Jeanne Meissner, his children Joseph Poncharik of Gambrills MD, Phyllis Higgs of Pasadena MD, Laura Poncharik of Yulee FL, and Cheryl Kelly of Edgewater MD. Step Children Patricia Meissner of Anchorage AK, Robert Meissner, of Clarksville MD and Kristen Bruckner of Lyons CO. Loving Grandfather of 15 and Great Grandfather of 1. Joseph is predeceased by his first wife Roberta, grandson Joseph Kelly and granddaughter Ashley Meissner. A visitation will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146. A funeral mass will be held the following day, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Andrew by the Bay Catholic Church, 701 College Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21409. The burial will be at Meadowridge Memorial Park following the mass. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to St. Andrew by the Bay Catholic Church, 701 College Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21409 and Catholic Charities or to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122 https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/donate-now/ Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020