MajGen (Ret) Joseph D. Stewart, age 77, of Ocean View, DE formerly of Great Neck, NY and Severna Park, MD passed away after a five year fight with melanoma on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.He was born in Baltimore, MD and raised in Severna Park, MD son of the late David and Hilda (Schmidt) Stewart. Joe graduated from Severn School in 1960 and the Naval Academy in 1964. He played lacrosse on multiple national champion teams at the Naval Academy. While serving as a Marine, he obtained his master's degree in Operational Research from the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School and a master's degree in Management from Salve Regina College and the Naval War College in Rhode Island. During his thirty-four-year Marine Corps career with service in Vietnam and Desert Storm, he held a variety of command and staff positions. As a Major General, he served as Commander, Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany in Georgia. He also served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Installations and Logistics at the U.S. Marine Corps Headquarters in Washington, D.C.. He retired from the Marine Corps at the rank of Major General in 1998 and soon after assumed the duties as the United States Merchant Marine Academy Superintendent. He was affectionately known by the midshipmen of the Academy as "Joey D". He retired from the U.S. Maritime Service with the rank of Vice Admiral on September 30, 2008.He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen (Fitzpatrick) Stewart; two sons, David Stewart of Jamaica, NY and Kevin Stewart and his wife, Anissa of Camp Lejeune, NC; three grandchildren, Savannah Larkins, Sydney and Owen Stewart and two great grandchildren, Kayden and Kaylee Larkins. A memorial service will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the United States Naval Academy Chapel in Annapolis, MD. Interment will follow at the United States Naval Academy Columbarium.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Joe's name to the by visiting

