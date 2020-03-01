Joseph Suriano, beloved husband and father, died on Wednesday, February 5th in Annapolis. He was 72. Joe was a tenured Professor of Physical Education and Diving Coach at the United States Naval Academy for 35 years. He was long recognized as one of the top diving coaches in the country of age group National Champions, National Finalists and Olympians. Joseph Suriano was born in 1947 and grew up in Dearborn, Michigan and was the youngest of three children. He met his wife, Patricia Lane in 1966 and married 8 years later in 1974. He graduated with a Bachelors' Degree from the University of Michigan, where he was coached by Dick Kimball. A Master's Degree from Eastern Michigan University followed. He was the head diving coach at Vanderbilt University from 1972 until 1978 before starting his 35 year career at Naval Academy where he became the first full-time civilian coach in Navy Diving history. Joe was known for his humor, honest heartfelt opinions, his warmth and decency to all who knew him. He was generous in all things and always the spark at any gathering because of his wit and philosophical opinions. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Carl, his mother Frances, sister Carolyn Schwab, and brother Carl. He is survived by his wife Patricia, his sons Michael (Katiana) and Douglas, and his only grandson Nicolás. As well, his closest cousins, Edward Suriano (Joanne), Gerald DeGrazia (Mary). His in-laws, Gary Schwab (Carolyn), Cynthia Suriano (Carl), Marcianna Rodriguez (Jose), Laurianne Goodwin (Ted), Larry Lane (Gale), Edward Lane (Rami). His nieces and nephews. Cindy Nielson (Karl), Eric Schwab (Tracy), Paul Schwab (Melanie), Todd Suriano, Scott Suriano (Jessica), and Andrew Suriano (Carlyn). Also many great nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life was held Saturday, February 15th in Lejeune Hall on the grounds of the United States Naval Academy with close to 200 former friends, colleagues, and athletes in attendance. The Suriano family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Joe's name to the United States Naval Academy Men's & Women's Swimming and Diving Programs. To read a full obituary please go to www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020