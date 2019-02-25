Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine Elsie Giddings. View Sign

April 17, 1926 – February 21, 2019Josephine E. Giddings, "Josie" to family and friends, a longtime resident of Severna Park, left this earthly existence to journey home Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the age of 92. Josephine Elsie Wagner, the youngest of five children was born April 17th the year of 1926, in the family home to John and Frances Wagner of Pasadena. She attended Pasadena Elementary School and graduated from Glen Burnie High. Her favorite subjects were Music, Literature and Home Economics. She went on to attend Bard Avon Secretarial School in Baltimore. After graduation she worked at the Federal Land Bank and then at the Maryland Paper and Box Company as secretary. April 4th, 1948 she married Ronald Arthur Giddings of Severna Park at St. John's Catholic Church in Severna Park. Their first residence together was an apartment over the, one of the many to come, family businesses. They joined their skills and talents to serve and provide for other families in the growing town of Severna Park. A few of these businesses included a grocery store, a bakery/soda fountain, hardware store, and for most of their lives building homes and offices in Severna Park. Along with working side by side with her husband, Josephine's passion was being a homemaker. She loved to entertain and share her home with family and friends. Not one event passed without great food and fun. She had a wonderful and loving sense of humor. Boating, fishing and crabbing on the rivers and bay were other passions she shared with her husband, family and friends. Many happy hours were spent on the various power boats cruising the waterways or just "still riding" at the dock at Cape Arthur beach. After the death of her beloved husband "Big Ron" she turned for solace in her spiritual self and the Woods Memorial Church where she continued her study of the Bible and for answers to her questions. Josephine was a lifelong learner, always curious and seeking to learn more. At Wood's Church she joined the "Widowers Group" and made lifelong supportive friends. She grew in her faith through the many events and classes there. She became a Deacon and had a season with the choir. Several years were spent on a quest with the Bible Study International with intense study of the Bible. The last part of her life she became more home bound due to arthritic pain. She found comfort in reading, music, writing, and enjoying her home and family. Josephine is survived by her sister Helen Doughery, age 100, her daughter, Kathy F. Giddings and her husband, Ron Hoyos, her son, Ronald A. Giddings, Jr. and his wife, Connie Giddings, and her grandson Ron A. Giddings III. The celebration of Josephine's life will begin Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 2:00pm-4:00 pm and 6:00pm-8:00pm at Barranco and Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home, 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146. Services will be held at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church, 611 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park, MD 21146, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at noon, followed by a procession to Glen Haven Memorial Park where Josephine will be laid to rest next to her life partner. In lieu of flowers she would like donations to be made to Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church. Rest in peace, Josephine, and may peace be with all who knew her.

495 Ritchie Highway

Severna Park , MD 21146

495 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park , MD 21146
(410) 647-2400
Published in The Capital Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019

