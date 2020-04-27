Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Josephine M. "Jo" Fox, 96, a 62-year resident of Annapolis and previously of District Heights, MD, passed away on April 21, 2020. Born on January 30, 1924 in Washington, DC to the late Agnes H. and Thomas E. Noone, Sr., Jo graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Washington, DC. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she chose a life's vocation that was dedicated to making a comfortable home for her family and supporting them in all their endeavors. Jo was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Annapolis. She enjoyed bowling, card playing, gardening, following the Baltimore Orioles and, most of all, just spending time with her family. Jo was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Edward Fox, Sr., who died in 2004; her brothers, Jack, Thomas, Matthew and Daniel Noone; and her sisters, Rosemary Babcock, Patricia Hughes and Eileen Odile Noone. She is survived by three sons, Edward (Carol) Fox, Jr. and William P. (Mary) Fox, Sr., both of Crownsville, MD, and Robert (Mary Ann) Fox, Sr. of Annapolis; four daughters, Eileen (James) Parker of Arcata, CA, Barbara Owens of Surprise, AZ, Carol Carter of Odenton, MD, and Jeanne Black of Annapolis; nine grandsons, James Parker, Jr., Richard Owens, Jr., Andrew Owens, Timothy and Thomas Carter, Stephen Black, William Fox, Jr., Robert Fox, Jr. and Kevin Fox; seven granddaughters, Victoria Parker, Kelly Heimbuch, Mandy Gainey, Sarah Black, Angela Gardner, Laura Barnes and Jennifer Fox; and 13 great-grandchildren. Due to current circumstances, Jo was buried privately. A Memorial Mass will be offered at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Severna Park, MD 21122 or St. Mary's Catholic Church, 109 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, MD 21401. Online condolences may be offered at:

