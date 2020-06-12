Josephine Lucente
1932 - 2020
Passed away peacefully at her home in Davidsonville, MD on June 4, 2020. Jo was born on March 5, 1932 to Santo and Lucrezia Varbero in Brooklyn, NY. She was married to John X. Lucente for 63 years, prior to his passing in 2016. Jo and John moved to Maryland in 1961 and purchased a farm in Davidsonville where they lived alongside their children. She was an active member of her neighborhood garden club and the Bowie Senior Chorale. She and John enjoyed being a part of the Sons of Italy, hosting annual pig roasts and traditional Italian holidays for friends, family, and neighbors. She loved country music and was a determined knitter of baby hats for Anne Arundel Medical Center. Throughout her life, Jo valued her family and her strong faith as a parishioner at Holy Family Catholic Church in Davidsonville. She is survived by her six children, Donna (Dave), Karen (John), Lori (Wes), Maria (Tom), Frank (Angee), Lucretia (Mike), fifteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren, sister, Carol Gizzi of Fredericksburg, VA and brother Santo (Jean) Varbero who preceded her in death. Josephine donated her body to Georgetown University School of Medicine. In a years time, her ashes will be returned and buried alongside her husband at Lakemont Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, feel free to send donations to St. Judes Hospital. Due to the Covid Virus, a celebration of her life will be determined at a later date.

Published in The Capital Gazette from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
June 11, 2020
Jo was a wonderful person loved by family and her many friends. Sympathy to all those who will miss for her loving kindness and gracious spirit. Love, sandy
Sandra Smith
Friend
June 11, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Josephine Lucente. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
Psalm 94:17-19
N. Persaud
Neighbor
