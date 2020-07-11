Josephine Martha Gardner (nee Saia), 77, a resident of Annapolis, passed away on June 30, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis. Josephine was born on April 5, 1943 to Louis and Alverta Saia in Baltimore, Maryland, where she was raised. She married Carl Gardner on July 23, 1961 and previously lived in Cape Saint Claire where she was a board member of Cape Saint Claire Improvement Association for 30 plus years. She was employed as an Office Manager for a Defense Contractor and was a Partner with American Plate and Dial Company. Josephine enjoyed gardening, sketching, and MMA fights. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Gardner. She is survived by her sons, Anthony Gardner of Greensboro, MD, Thomas Gardner of Annapolis, John Gardner of Annapolis, MD and David Griscom of Boynton Beach, FL; one daughter, Carol Gardner of Bristol, TN; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. All services are private.



