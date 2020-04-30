Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine Perry. View Sign Service Information John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-263-4422 Send Flowers Obituary

Josephine Hare Campbell Perry, 93, of Roanoke VA formerly of Annapolis MD passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Jo was born in 1926 in NC and moved to Annapolis in 1931. She attended Annapolis High School and was in the class of 1944. As a teenager, she worked at Reads Drug Store on Main St. She met her future husband, George Campbell at the USO in Annapolis. They married in 1947 in FL. When they returned to Annapolis, Josephine worked for the Comptroller as a key punch operator and verifier. She ended her career working for AA Co Public library for 25+ years, first driving a bookmobile and later working at the circulation desk at the West St. branch. She retired from the library in 1989. Several years after the death of her first husband, George, she married Adrian Perry. Jo enjoyed reading, traveling, photography, dogs, cats, and eating out. Josephine is survived by her only child, Mary Jo (David) Olsen; 3 grandchildren Megan, Sharon, and Robert; 5 great-granddaughters, several nieces and a nephew. She is preceded in death by her parents Walter and Kiva Hare, her brother Jack Hare, and her husbands, George Campbell and Adrian Perry. Due to the current Pandemic there will be a private service at John Taylor Funeral Home on Saturday May 2 at 1:00. Please visit https://www.facebook.com/Taylor-Funeral-Home-169353033074754/ for live streaming of the funeral service. She will be buried at Hillcrest next to George Campbell.

