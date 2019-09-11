Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josie S. Glover. View Sign Service Information Stallings Funeral Home Pa 3111 Mountain Road Pasadena , MD 21122 (410)-360-1770 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Stallings Funeral Home Pa 3111 Mountain Road Pasadena , MD 21122 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Send Flowers Obituary

Josie "Gigi" S. Glover, 89, a resident of Arnold, MD and formerly of Pasadena, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on September 8, 2019. Mrs. Glover was born on July 23, 1930 in Wahpeton, North Dakota to the late Joe and Amanda Bofamy. She retired as a data entry clerk for the Maryland Auto Insurance Fund after 19 years of service. Outside of work, she was a former member of Lake Shore Baptist Church, where she volunteered in the nursery for many years. Up until 2015, Josie also volunteered at Hospice of the Chesapeake's thrift store, Chesapeake Treasures, serving faithfully there for 20 years. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Glover is preceded in death by her husband, Melvyn Glover; daughter, Patricia Ann Glover; brother, Ormon Bofamy; and sisters, Mabel McCall, Grace Hamilton, and Donna Shifflett. She is survived by her sons, Ken Glover (Patty) of Arnold and Roy Glover (Kim) of Havelock, NC and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gigi will be dearly missed by her family. Friends may visit on Thursday, September 12 from 10-11 a.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122. For online condolences, visit

