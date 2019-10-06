Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joy Darrigo. View Sign Service Information Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa 106 Shamrock Road Chester , MD 21619 (410)-643-2226 Send Flowers Obituary

Joy Darrigo of Chester, Md passed away on September 26, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center. She was 70. Born on April 25, 1949 She grew up and went to school in Reisterstown, and later attended Towson State. She became a paralegal working in Washington D.C. for many years. In 1978 she began to work as an administrative assistant for Westinghouse until she retired in 1995. Joy met her husband, William (Bill) S. Jones while working at Westinghouse. Bill and Joy moved to Kent Island in 1995 and 1997 respectively. They have been a couple from 1976 and were married in 2003, still retaining their separate residences, making for an idyllic marriage. Over the past 23 years, Joy and Bill traveled extensively in the U.S., Alaska, South America, and Europe. In addition, Joy and Bill were avid scuba divers, diving the coral reefs all over the Caribbean. During this time, Joy also participated in a United Nations female diving team surveying the health of some of the Caribbean reefs. Joy was a dedicated gardener: a lover of art and animals, especially cats. Joy is survived by her loving husband William S. Jones of Chester, MD, and her cousins Scott and Valerie Williams of Chestertown. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

