On June 8, 2019, Joy Melanie Backert, 58, of Glen Burnie, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Joy was born in Annapolis, on September 20, 1960, to Howard Rupp and the late Mary Rupp. She graduated from Queen Anne's High School and went on to work as the parts manager at Ramsey Pontiac. Joy was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church and volunteered in many capacities at the church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, playing BINGO, gardening, and taking care of her family. She was a "Mom" to everyone.Joy is survived by her devoted husband of 25 years, John W. Backert, Jr.; her beloved children, John W. Backert III and Michele N. Andrew; her cherished granddaughter, Lily R. Andrew; her loving father, Howard W. N. Rupp; her dear sisters, Jill K. Wertz, Kathy L. Cottingham and Jenna Carter. Joy was predeceased by her beloved mother, Mary E. Rupp.The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, on Thursday, June 13th and Friday, June 14th, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM both days. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 15th, at 11 AM, at Church of the Good Shepherd, 1451 Furnace Avenue, Glen Burnie, MD 21060. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in Joy's name may be made to Catholic Charities at www.catholiccharities-md.org OR at . To offer condolences to the Backert family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 12, 2019