Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Andrew. View Sign

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Joyce, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on April 6, 2019. She left us peacefully during her brief stay under hospice care at Arcadia Assisted Living. Joyce was born on August 19, 1939, to August and Frieda Tormollan. In 1961, she met the love of her life, Carl (Andy) Andrew, Sr., and they were married shortly after. Their relationship was one of abundant love and devotion. We take peace in knowing the two of them are together again in heaven. Joyce is survived by her children and their spouses: Shirley and Tobin McNatt, Carl and Mary Andrew, and Susan and Joseph Gann; grandchildren and their spouses: Michael Reeder, Jr., Christopher and Julie Reeder, Nicole and Laura Reeder, Jeff and Brittany Andrew, predeceased Adam Andrew, and youngest grandchildren: Zoe and Kayden Gann; as well as, great-grandchildren: Everett Reeder and Sadie Andrew. Joyce graciously donated her body to medical research in hopes of benefiting science, technology, and education. Her remains will be cremated and joined together with her husband's soon after her memorial celebration. Please join the family in celebrating her life at a reception and luncheon being held at Hella's Restaurant, 8498 Veterans Hwy, Millersville, MD, beginning at noon on Friday, April 26, 2019.

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Joyce, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on April 6, 2019. She left us peacefully during her brief stay under hospice care at Arcadia Assisted Living. Joyce was born on August 19, 1939, to August and Frieda Tormollan. In 1961, she met the love of her life, Carl (Andy) Andrew, Sr., and they were married shortly after. Their relationship was one of abundant love and devotion. We take peace in knowing the two of them are together again in heaven. Joyce is survived by her children and their spouses: Shirley and Tobin McNatt, Carl and Mary Andrew, and Susan and Joseph Gann; grandchildren and their spouses: Michael Reeder, Jr., Christopher and Julie Reeder, Nicole and Laura Reeder, Jeff and Brittany Andrew, predeceased Adam Andrew, and youngest grandchildren: Zoe and Kayden Gann; as well as, great-grandchildren: Everett Reeder and Sadie Andrew. Joyce graciously donated her body to medical research in hopes of benefiting science, technology, and education. Her remains will be cremated and joined together with her husband's soon after her memorial celebration. Please join the family in celebrating her life at a reception and luncheon being held at Hella's Restaurant, 8498 Veterans Hwy, Millersville, MD, beginning at noon on Friday, April 26, 2019. Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close