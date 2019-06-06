Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Ann Fox. View Sign Service Information Rausch Funeral Home 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane Owings , MD 20736 (410)-257-6181 Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Ann Fox, 81, of St. Leonard, MD passed away June 3, 2019. She was born April 5, 1938 in Washington, DC to Harry William and Georgia (Roberson) Coleman. Joyce graduated from Bladensburg High School in 1955. She was employed as an international labor specialist with the United States Department of Labor for 52 ½ years, retiring in 2008. In her spare time Joyce enjoyed playing BINGO and cards. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Walter J. Fox, parents Harry and Georgia Coleman, stepfather William R. Kleppinger and daughter Lisa Sachs. She is survived by her children Walter Joseph "Joe" Fox, Jr. and wife Laura of Shady Side, daughter Joan Lutz of St. Leonard and Michael Fox of Harwood, 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and sisters Barbara Donatelli and Patricia Porter, both of The Villages, FL and Dorothy Chester of Crofton. Family and friends will be received Monday, June 10 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings, where a service will be held Tuesday at 1:00 PM. Interment will take place in MD Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham. In lieu of flowers donations in Joyce's name may be made to Calvert Hospice. To leave condolences visit

