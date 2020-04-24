|
Joyce Marie Casey passed into the Lord's loving arms on April 15, 2020. Her brother Eddie and her parents, Cora and Ed Marshall, preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband Rory, their son Daniel and wife Allison, and grandsons Aiden and Declan. Joyce grew up in New Rochelle, NY, and in Bowie MD, where she graduated from Bowie High School in 1973. Joyce's Program Administration career with NASA included work with Bendix Field Engineering, OAO Corp., Loral AeroSys and Lockheed Martin. She also provided administrative support to AMVETS National Service Organization. Joyce was an entrepreneur. She was well known at the Anne Arundel County Farmer's Market for her home-grown flowers and herbs, and baked goods – turning her Davidsonville home into a gardening center and bakery. White pizza and Stromboli were her trademark baked items. She also loved crafting scrapbooks and greeting cards with her friends, and making dolls. Her culinary skills were also well-known and much appreciated by her friends and family – always 'over-the-top' at family functions and friendly meals. In 1998, when they moved from Bowie, Joyce and Rory joined the Holy Family Catholic Church in Davidsonville, Md. There, they enjoy the love and fellowship with the parish family and ministries, and especially spiritual enrichment guided by Father Andy Aaron. Joyce also leaves behind many friends, her Marshall family and Lawton family cousins, and her loving brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and their families. She also loved her puppies. Due to the prevailing pandemic environment and restrictions, a Catholic Mass and memorial celebration will be held later, when family and friends can gather freely. Please leave an email address, so we can contact you with those arrangements.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 30, 2020