Service Information
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
1922 Forest Dr.
Annapolis , MD 21401
(410)-268-6015

Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
First Christian Community Church
1800 Apostle Johnson Way
Annapolis , MD

Obituary

Reverend Joyce Elaine Kerrick was born on November 25, 1951 in Galesville, Maryland to the late Benjamin, Jr. and Nannie Booze Crowner. She departed this life on November 30, 2019 at the age of 68. Elaine married the love of her life, Deacon Izar A. Kerrick, on June 9, 1991, whom she adored. They had a special bond that was admirable. She loved her family and social gatherings with her family and friends. She enjoyed going to gospel singing programs and going to plays. She also loved going out with her sisters to eat. Elaine did not hesitate when it came to spreading the good news of Jesus Christ! She touched the lives and hearts of so many people. Elaine was educated in the Anne Arundel County Public Schools System. She was employed with the United States Post Office for 30 years before retiring. Elaine leaves to cherish her loving memories her devoted husband of 43 years, Izar Kerrick, Sr.; three daughters, Lavonne Moulden (Michael), Sherry Lynn Hall (Carlos), and Tasha Jones; four sons: Marlin Simms, Sr., Carlos Kerrick (Sharon), Reginald Kerrick, Sr. (Anita) and Ricardo Kerrick (Ramona); 19 Grandchildren and 15 Great Grandchildren; three sisters: Cynthia Butler, Sylvia Butler (Jerome, Sr.) and Evelyn Thomas (Steve); one brother – Gilbert Crowner. Two Brothers-in Law: Francis S. Kerrick (Pamela) and Edward A. Kerrick (Janet); three Sisters-in Law: Helen A. Crowner, Brenda Kerrick, Millie Lindler and Goldie Kerrick; Two Aunts: Florine Thompson and Dorthea McCullers (Osie); One Uncle: Rev. Melvin Booze, Sr. (Juanita) and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of Elaine's life will be held at First Christian Community Church located at 1800 Apostle Johnson Way, Annapolis, MD 21401 on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10am.

