|
|
|
|
|
2973 Solomons Island Road
|
|
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
|
2973 Solomons Island Road
|
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
|
2973 Solomons Island Road
|
Funeral service
View Map
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
|
Burial
Following Services
View Map
Joyce Durnbaugh Hullings, 90, passed away peacefully in her home in Milton, DE, on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Joyce was born on May 31, 1929, at the home of her grandparents, Joseph and Lillian Durnbaugh in Capitol Heights, MD, to the late William F. Durnbaugh, Sr., and Hazel E. Durnbaugh (Gray). She is survived by her brother, Leonard E. Durnbaugh (Judy) of Chesapeake Beach, MD. On February 9, 1948, she married her soul mate and love of her life, Raymond A. Hullings, Sr. Together they had three children: Carol Ann Smith of Naples, FL, Susan Hullings Mattia (Jerry Pirrung) of Milton, DE, and Raymond A. Hullings, Jr., of Mt. Vernon, KY. The family grew to include four Grandchildren: Dawne Castellano (Timothy), Tammy Madden (Ronald), Christopher Mattia (Lisa), and Cheryle Holmes (Steven). Five great-grandchildren: Roxanne Perez (Ashton Thomas), Kayla Madden (Chris Edmonds), Alexander Perez, Ryan Perez-Rodrigues (Wilson), and Shane Madden. Four great-great-grandchildren: Kaidence, Levi, MaKenna and Kyleigh (step). She was preceded in death by her parents, brother William F. Durnbaugh, Jr., and lovingly devoted husband of 41 years Raymond A. Hullings, Sr. Joyce lived a full life that included graduating from Maryland Park High School in 1946. She was a proud homemaker and mother. She taught Sunday School for 46 years at her former church, St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Oxon Hill, MD. For the past three years, she has been a member of The Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist in Milton, DE, where she regularly attended and remained involved with the Sunday School. She enjoyed watching baseball, in particular, the Washington Nationals. One of her greatest pleasures was being able to watch the Washington Nationals win the World Series this year. She enjoyed being active in her garden, swimming, dancing, and spending time with her family. Family, Friends, and all whose lives were touched by Joyce are invited to Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm on Monday, December 2. The family will greet all who wish to attend the funeral service at All Hallows Brick Church, 3600 Solomons Island Rd, Edgewater, MD, on Tuesday, December 3 at 10 am. Burial will immediately follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4111 Pennsylvania Ave, Suitland, MD. The family strongly requests in place of flowers, donations are being accepted at: The Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist, The Joyce D. Hullings Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 441, Milton, DE 19968. Online Condolences may be made at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|