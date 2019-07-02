Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Vincent de Paul 5323 East CR 462 Wildwood , FL View Map Send Flowers Interment 11:00 AM Lakemont Memorial Gardens 900 W. Central Avenue Davidsonville , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On the 27th of June, 2019, Joyce Katherine Burgess died at the age of 82. Joyce was born in Washington, D.C. to Raymond and Mary Dant. She attended St. Patrick's Academy. In 1952 she married Kent Burgess and together they raised four children,Gary Burgess, Sherry Jordan, Allison Brewster and Donny Burgess. She was the loving sister of Kenneth Dant, Nancy Dant, Donald Dant, Joan Heminger and Janet Daymude and the life long friend of cousin, Dale Cuifreda. She was a proud grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of eleven. Known for being an enthusiastic hostess, accomplished cook and sublime baker many shared her table weekdays and holidays. She believed that there were no strangers, only friends to have for dinner. "The kindest person I've ever known" is the phrase people use most often when describing her. Joyce was a good neighbor and a friend everyone could count on. With her husband Kent she was a fearless adventurer, logging 250,000 miles on the back of a motorcycle, crisscrossing the country. She completed more than a dozen passages of the inter-coastal waterway from Maryland to the Florida Keys on the family boat. She was an accomplished saltwater fisherman. In 2005 Joyce moved from Edgewater, Maryland and made The Villages her new home, moving 3 times from Poinciana, to Bridgeport at Sumter Landing to Pine Hills. She loved playing bridge with her Bridgeport friends and golf was a favorite pastime with friends and family. Joyce was a devout Catholic and her life followed the example that works perfect faith. A funeral mass open to family and friends will be held at St. Vincent de Paul, 5323 East CR 462, Wildwood, FL. at 10am on July 19, 2019 . A Celebration of Life luncheon will follow at the Colony Cottage Recreation Center in The Villages. Interment of her ashes will be at the Lakemont Memorial Gardens 900 W. Central Avenue in Davidsonville, Maryland on September 21, 2019 at 11am. There will be a graveside service open to family and friends.

Published in The Capital Gazette on July 2, 2019

