J.P. Saladin, screenwriter, died in hospice care in Brooklyn, New York on November 27th with loving friends at his side after a long battle with cancer. John Phillip, known as J.P. since youth, was born January 23, 1967, in Heidelberg, Germany to the late Susan Saladin Weitzel and John Simmons Saladin of Saratoga Springs, NY. He was raised in Sherwood Forest, Maryland, and attended Annapolis High and McDonogh School in Reisterstown, Maryland. He went on to graduate from Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, N.Y. in 1990, majoring in Comparative literature. After graduation, he worked in film, television, and advertising as an art director, writer, and producer in San Francisco and then New York, with adventurous assignments in Texas and Alaska. J.P. wrote over twenty original screenplays with a unique humanist vision, eventually founding and operating Narrative Arts/Subtext Labs, a company to develop original concepts for the big and small screen. He was a Nicholl Fellowship quarterfinalist in 1997 for his script Atlas Fallen, an audacious tale about the body of God plummeting to earth and the events that ensue. In 2004, his screenplay The Orphan's Club, about a secret society of plucky WWI orphans, was optioned by Walt Disney Studios and he was proud to have retained the literary and publishing rights - a first for that company. After his 2016 diagnosis, he worked diligently to complete his tomes on film theory and conceptual screenwriting for publication. He was a loving, uncompromising, big-hearted, lover of words and ideas, cinema and literature (especially screenplays as literature); endlessly curious and searching. He donated his body to Mount Sinai to further the research and understanding of the rare and aggressive metastatic lung cancer from which he suffered, hoping to do his part to help science find a cure. He is survived by his wife, Claudia Jane Arevalo and her beloved daughters, Sophia and Maria Jose, his former wife, Anahita Seyedi, his sister, Jacque Stahl, her two children whom he dearly loved and his brother Austin Saladin and his family. Countless friends, collaborators, and co-conspirators in fun and creativity will miss him forever and remember him often.

