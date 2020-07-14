Annapolis – Juanita Lucille Anderson died suddenly on July 9, 2020. Born April 12, 1932, Lucille, as she was known to most, was 88 years old. Lucille was born in Monongah, West Virginia to Emma and Dewey S. Herron. She attended Fairmont State Teacher's College and obtained a bachelor's degree and eventually earned her master's degree. In 1954, she obtained a teaching position at Glen Burnie High School. Lucille taught home economics at Bates Junior High School in Annapolis for most of her teaching career. Lucille retired from teaching in 1992. Lucille was a member of Calvery United Methodist Church. In addition, Lucille was a member and Past President of the Ladies of the Elks, Annapolis Lodge #622. Lucille was a highly active member of the Annapolis Chapter #46, Order of the Eastern Star, where she served as Worthy Matron on six occasions. She also served as the Deputy Grand Lecturer of the Grand Chapter of Maryland for many years. She enjoyed and treasured the many friendships and experiences as a result of her service. Lucille married Samuel W. Anderson, Jr. on May 30, 1957 and they spent 63 wonderful years together. Subsequent to her retirement, Lucille and Sam became frequent travelers, both in the United States and abroad. She especially enjoyed the unscripted car trips throughout all of Continental Europe, England and Scotland. These trips allowed for spur of the moment changes and chance encounters that often led to amazing experiences. One of Lucille's favorite and most memorable was a Christmas Day flight to Iceland, then on to Luxembourg and a sixteen day driving tour that included New Year's Eve in Vienna, dining in a small French restaurant and walking the streets of Vienna with their new found Viennese friends. This was followed by attending the Boys' Choir Mass and Vienna Philharmonic Symphony on New Year's Day. This particular trip included a visit to the Chapel where "Silent Night" was written and a walk around the top of the city walls of Rothenberg, Germany. Lucille and Sam also enjoyed many cruises including the Caribbean and Hawaiian Islands. Other favorites included Mexico and cruising on the Mississippi River from New Orleans. Lucille and Sam also enjoyed visiting casinos and often visited Atlantic City, Reno, and Las Vegas. In recent years, most of their casino time was spent at Harrington Raceway and Casino in Harrington, Delaware. As a frequent "flyer" Lucille and Sam were well known to all the casino's staff and enjoyed seeing all of them. They often received "complimentary" trips to the Bahamas, Florida and Las Vegas and enjoyed attending concerts performed by entertainers such as Kenny Rogers, Jeff Foxworthy, and others. Most of all, Lucille enjoyed and loved her family above all else. As a home economics teacher, Lucille enjoyed and was an amazing cook. Her fudge and homemade bread are legendary and these recipes will be passed down for generations to come. She especially enjoyed spending Holidays with the family (except when she abandoned her children to go to Europe), family dinners and in the later years, dining out with her family. Lucille was also an avid reader and Ravens fan. Lucille is survived by her husband, Samuel W. Anderson, Jr., who will miss her beyond the expression of words, and her three children, whom she loved dearly, Emily A. Davidson, Owings Mills, MD, Samuel W. Anderson, III, Easton, MD and Jennifer L. Blose (Robert), Winchester, KY. Lucille is survived by nine grandchildren and she loved them all: L. Michael Davidson, Jr. (Jean), Victoria L. Davidson, Jessica L. Anderson, VA, Jordan S. Anderson (Taylor), Jenna S. Anderson (Casey Joseph – Fiancé), LCDR Joseph S. Huck, USN (Alana), HI, Katherine J. Escobosa (Josue), CA, Allison M. Huck, Washington D.C. and Christopher H. Huck, VA. Lucille was rarely photographed without an infant in her arms as she is also survived by eight great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Her great-grandchildren include Kaitlyn Andercyk, Colton Anderson, Anthony Malloy, Taylor and Kevin Griffith, Reagan, Samuel, and Lucy Escobosa. Lucille is also survived by her sister-in-law, Margaret Mary (Peggy) Caldwell and numerous nieces and nephews. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents and her three sisters and brother. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, MD 21037. There will be a funeral service at the Funeral Home on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 1 pm followed by a 2:30 interment at the Maryland Veteran's Cemetery – Crownsville, 1080 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, MD 21032. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, the Wounded Warriors
Project, or the charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be offered at: