Judith A. Cottrell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith A. Cottrell, nee White, 59, of Severna Park passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was the beloved wife of David J. Cottrell; loving mother of David J. Cottrell, Jr. and his girlfriend Victoria, William L. Cottrell and his girlfriend Stephanie, Thomas M. Cottrell, and Angela P. Cottrell; devoted daughter of Patricia A. White and Frank M. White, III and his wife Susan; cherished sister of Alice M. Hudson and her husband Michael; dear aunt of Cara, Molly, Brad and his wife Nicki, and her great-nephew Logan; and also survived by her half-brothers Frank M. White IV and Scott F.P. White. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered in Mrs. Cottrell's name to the Maryland Food Bank or another charitable organization of your choice. A Mass of Christian burial and memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at macnabbfuneral.com. Arrangements by MacNabb Funeral Home, P.A.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Macnabb Funeral Home
301 Frederick Road
Catonsville, MD 21228
410-747-4770
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 27, 2020
Im so sorry to hear of Judys passing. We grew up together on Overbrook Road. She was a lovely person with a wonderful smile and amazing heart.
Laura Neuberth North
Friend
June 27, 2020
We are deeply saddened by this terrible news. Our prayers go out to you, Dave Jr, Willy, Tommy and Angela. I hope that someday you all find peace in the fact that she is in a better place and one day you will all be together again. God bless you all.
Mike, Rory and Ryan Smith
Friend
June 27, 2020
We are saddened to hear of Judys passing. She was a great neighbor and friend.

Bob Smith
Bob smith
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved