Judith A. Cottrell, nee White, 59, of Severna Park passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was the beloved wife of David J. Cottrell; loving mother of David J. Cottrell, Jr. and his girlfriend Victoria, William L. Cottrell and his girlfriend Stephanie, Thomas M. Cottrell, and Angela P. Cottrell; devoted daughter of Patricia A. White and Frank M. White, III and his wife Susan; cherished sister of Alice M. Hudson and her husband Michael; dear aunt of Cara, Molly, Brad and his wife Nicki, and her great-nephew Logan; and also survived by her half-brothers Frank M. White IV and Scott F.P. White. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered in Mrs. Cottrell's name to the Maryland Food Bank or another charitable organization of your choice. A Mass of Christian burial and memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at macnabbfuneral.com. Arrangements by MacNabb Funeral Home, P.A.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 28, 2020.