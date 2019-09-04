Judith A. Mullins, 63, of Glen Burnie passed away on August 31, 2019. Judy was born on November 4, 1955 in Baltimore to the late Thomas and Helen Shortt. She is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Ronnie W. Mullins; her devoted children, Joey Mullins (Wendy) and Sandra Lamont (Scott); her cherished grandchildren, Justin, Holly and Ben Mullins, Shelby and Sarah Lamont; her siblings, Donnie, Lafawn, Ricky, Lonnie, Bobby and Frankie. Judy worked for 17 years at Giant Food retiring in 2015. She enjoyed spending time with her family and playing BINGO. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Wednesday, Sept. 4th from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. A Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment at MD National Memorial Park on Thursday at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019