Judith Anita Cooper, 79, of Glen Burnie, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was born on August 3, 1939, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to the late Violet and Charles Bond. Judith worked at the Costco in Glen Burnie as the Supervisor for Demo Associates. She enjoyed eating out, going on cruises, and she loved going to Orioles games all with her husband. Judith is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, Howard E. Cooper; her beloved son, Dale Cooper; her loving grandchildren, Christina, Charles, and Josh; and her great-grandson, Eric, and five other great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved sons, Wayne and Danny Cooper, her cherished grandson, Michael Cooper, and her dear brother, Wayne Bond. To offer condolences to the Cooper family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 10, 2019