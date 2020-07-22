Judith Ferguson

I will miss JUDY, enjoyed so much working with you and the Sea Gals in Barbershop singing...
Diz Disney
Friend
July 20, 2020
to Lee Tracy, Your mother fought her illness to the end. Both of you were good daughters to her going through her ordeal. We had many good memories of Judy during the years we lived on Forest View Rd. WE send our deepest sympathy to all of you.
Dorothy and Carl Hoffman
carl and dorothy hoffman
Friend
July 20, 2020
Our loss is Heaven's gain...You've left memories of your kindness, your caring, your smile, and your voice... Sing on Judy, sing on ❣
Bonnie Austin
Friend
