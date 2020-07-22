1/1
Judith Ferguson
Judy Ferguson of Linthicum, MD passed away July 15, 2020, after a long battle from Pancreatic Cancer at the age of 81. For more information please visit www.simplicitycfs.com

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Cremation and Funeral Services, Thomas Allen, P.A. - Glen Burnie
244 Eighth Avenue NW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
(410) 777-5295
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
I will miss JUDY, enjoyed so much working with you and the Sea Gals in Barbershop singing...
Diz Disney
Friend
July 20, 2020
to Lee Tracy, Your mother fought her illness to the end. Both of you were good daughters to her going through her ordeal. We had many good memories of Judy during the years we lived on Forest View Rd. WE send our deepest sympathy to all of you.

Dorothy and Carl Hoffman
carl and dorothy hoffman
Friend
July 20, 2020
Our loss is Heaven's gain...You've left memories of your kindness, your caring, your smile, and your voice... Sing on Judy, sing on ❣
Bonnie Austin
Friend
