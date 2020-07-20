1/1
Judith Fortwengler
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Viola Fortwengler, "Judi", 80, a 5 year resident of Crofton, MD and previously of Upper Marlboro, MD, and Greenbackville, Virginia, passed away at her home on July 17, 2020. Judi was born on October 21, 1939, in Albertville, Alabama to the late Otis and Olga Williamson. She was a homemaker and mother before working as a court clerk for the Prince George's County Courts. She was a parishioner at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Crofton. Judi was an avid reader and also enjoyed quilting and antiquing. She loved spending time with her family especially at the beach. In addition to her parents, Judi was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Thomas A. Fortwengler, Sr. Judi was survived by her children; Dana Fortwengler of Crofton, Amy Sidorovich, and her husband Walter of California, MD, and Thomas A. Fortwengler, Jr., and her grandchildren; Eva, Maya and Anna Sidorovich and Nathaniel Fortwengler. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Judi's life on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 9 am until a funeral service begins at 11 am at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD 21037. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Annapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Judi's memory can be made to the Food Pantry c/o the Crofton Christian Caring Council, 1690 Riedel Rd, Crofton, MD 21114. Make checks payable to Community UMC. Online condolences may be made at KalasFuneralHomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Celebration of Life
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
(410) 956-4488
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved