Judith Viola Fortwengler, "Judi", 80, a 5 year resident of Crofton, MD and previously of Upper Marlboro, MD, and Greenbackville, Virginia, passed away at her home on July 17, 2020. Judi was born on October 21, 1939, in Albertville, Alabama to the late Otis and Olga Williamson. She was a homemaker and mother before working as a court clerk for the Prince George's County Courts. She was a parishioner at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Crofton. Judi was an avid reader and also enjoyed quilting and antiquing. She loved spending time with her family especially at the beach. In addition to her parents, Judi was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Thomas A. Fortwengler, Sr. Judi was survived by her children; Dana Fortwengler of Crofton, Amy Sidorovich, and her husband Walter of California, MD, and Thomas A. Fortwengler, Jr., and her grandchildren; Eva, Maya and Anna Sidorovich and Nathaniel Fortwengler. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Judi's life on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 9 am until a funeral service begins at 11 am at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD 21037. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Annapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Judi's memory can be made to the Food Pantry c/o the Crofton Christian Caring Council, 1690 Riedel Rd, Crofton, MD 21114. Make checks payable to Community UMC. Online condolences may be made at KalasFuneralHomes.com