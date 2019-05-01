Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Stevens. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Judith (Judy) Anne Stevens of Bowie, MD, departed this world on April 18, 2019, at her home surrounded by loved ones, after a well fought battle against colon cancer; she was 79 years old. Judy is survived by her 5 children, Francis Stevens Jr. (Kathy) of Bowie, MD, Allen Stevens (Christine) of Centreville, MD, Thomas Stevens of Shady Side, MD, Lisa Vinella (Steve) of Reno, NV, & Stacey Bryant (Jasper) of Bowie, MD. Judy is also survived by her 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Stevens Sr., parents, William and Mildred Hussmann, and her two brothers William and John Hussmann. Judy was born on May 22, 1939 in Centralia, IL to William and Mildred Hussmann. The family then moved to Maryland in 1946 where she was raised, attending Prince George's County Public Schools and graduating from Northwestern High School in 1956. Judy went on to marry Francis in 1960 and remained married through his death in 1985. Francis and Judy raised 5 children together, that blossomed into the large family that it is today, something that she took an immense amount of pride in. Judy was employed as a bartender in Washington, D.C. her entire career. Judy, affectionately known as Mom, or Mama Judy, to her regular customers, was a pillar in the Gay community in D.C.. Judy took pride in providing an accepting, welcoming space for her customers; often times acting as a confidant, a counselor, and a shoulder to lean on when times were tough. Judy will best be remembered for her loving, caring, courageous, and genuine personality. Even as a child in elementary school, her teachers remarked about her charming nature and caring spirit, something she carried with her until she left this world. Judy had a great amount of love for her family, always making it a point to be one of the first callers on her children's and grandchildren's birthdays, never missing a beat, not even through her battle with cancer. She traveled far and wide to see sporting events, attend graduations, and spend time with the people she loved most. A celebration of life will be held on June 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Corsica River Yacht Club in Centreville, MD.

Published in The Capital Gazette from May 1 to May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close