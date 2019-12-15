The Capital Gazette Obituaries
|
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
(301) 805-5544
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Judith Webb Obituary
Judith (Judi) Webb of Crofton Maryland died suddenly on Wednesday December 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Judi was born in Baltimore, Maryland to Thomas and Helen Johnson. Judi was a stay at home mom and homemaker while her daughters were in school. She was an administrative assistant when she returned to the workforce. Judi had many hobbies including photography and painting. Her favorite thing to do was spending time with her granddaughters. She was a lifelong Washington Capitals fan with her favorite player being Nicklas Backstrom. Her favorite pastime was spending time in Ocean City. Judi was predeceased by her parents Thomas Johnson and Helen Johnson Locke and stepfather Charles Locke. Judi is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ron Webb, her two daughters Julie Scott and her husband Jimmy Scott, Jennifer Clark and her husband Jeremy Clark, her loving granddaughters Jordan Fetsko and her husband Andrew Fetsko, Jane Clark, Emma Clark and a brother Tim Johnson and his wife Sally Johnson. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 10am to 12pm at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD, followed by a funeral service at 12pm. Interment Lakemont Memorial Gardens, Davidsonville, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Chesapeake Bay Foundation, 6 Herndon Avenue Annapolis, MD 21403 or the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, 110 South Paca Street, 9th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
