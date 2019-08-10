Judith Y. Cook, 82 of Glen Burnie passed away on August 5, 2019. Mrs. Cook was born on August 28, 1936 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania to the late George and Varie Yeager. She is survived by her beloved husband, Charles A. Cook; her children, Jeffrey Cook (Susan), Karen Potteiger (Dave) and Melissa Nilles (Dave); her grandchildren, Timothy, Bradley, Daniel, Evan, Nicholas, Andrew and Jeremy. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Leonard Yeager. Judith enjoyed caring for her children and grandchildren and loved reading. She will be dearly missed. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Sunday, Aug. 11th from 2-4 pm. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at St. Bernadette Church on Monday at 1 PM. Interment MD Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019