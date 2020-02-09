Judy Shifflett Hebb, a resident of Odenton, MD, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. She was 71. Judy worked in administration for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, MCI, and retired from the Prince Georges Fire Department. She loved playing games with her friends at her Cedar Ridge community. She liked to travel and take cruises and go on vacations with her children and grandchildren. Judy is survived by her beloved husband, Dennis Hebb; three loving children, Melissa Weyand (James), Bradley Rupard (Kristi), and Katie Hebb; six adorable grandchildren, Brooke, William, Joshua, Isabella, Emily and Addison; two devoted sisters, Norma Sue Kinsey and Teresa Harlow; three cherished nieces, Kellie Starkie, Courtney Kunetka and Kelsey Algieri; Judy is preceded in death by her parents, James and Dorothy Shifflett and brother, Daniel Lee. A gathering of family and friends will take place at the Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 1411 Annapolis Road, Odenton, MD 21113 on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. A Memorial Service will take place at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.DonaldsonFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020