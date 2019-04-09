Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Schultz. View Sign

On Saturday April 6, 2019, the world unexpectedly lost a beautiful and gentle spirit, Judy Schultz, 72, a 45-year resident of Whitehurst in Severna Park, Maryland. A devout Catholic and active member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church for over 40 years, Judy was delivered into heaven under God's grace, where she joins her parents and beloved sister Maryann.Judy was first and foremost a fiercely devoted mother to her four children, Rodger Allen (48), Gregg Thaddeus (47), Kevin Daniel (45), and Karen Lyndoe (43), all graduates of Severna Park Senior High. She was a devoted wife to her beloved husband Rodger Schultz, with whom she recently celebrated fifty loving years of marriage. And the lights of her life were her four grandchildren, Kaleb Daniel Schultz, Lily and Jackson Schultz, and Ila Mae Davies. She is also survived by her sister Toni Marshall of Hampton, Virginia, Donna Davis of Lake Park, Georgia and Daniel Permoda of Albuquerque, New Mexico.Judy was a hospice and NICU nurse at Anne Arundel Medical Center for 30 years until she retired in 2015. She worked nights so that she could be with her own children when they came home from school, and sacrificed her own health so that she could provide for others, a dream she held since being a young girl and nursing student at Maryview Nursing School in Portsmouth, Virgina. She gave her loving care to so many preemies and their families. The extent of her compassion and the number of people she touched with her love is immeasurable. She was an avid gardener and lover of birds, particularly hummingbirds. Her garden is show-worthy, and lives on through the transplants and knowledge she has shared throughout Severna Park and even around the country. A talented seamstress, she sewed elaborate costumes for her grandchildren, and heirloom quality quilts and blankets or her children.Judy was absolutely defined by her belief and faith in God. She went to church every day and lived her life through selfless and quiet action, a true Christian to her core. Her last act was a poetic gesture of her faith and love. Just before her death, she installed at St John's an alter cover that she designed, sewed and decorated for the upcoming Easter celebration. A woman of wit and strong opinions, Judy believed in living her faith through selflessly helping others, even when doing so is hard. Her wisdom and service will be missed by those whose lives she touched.Services will be held on at St. John's the Evangelist Church, at 689 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146, on Wednesday, April 10. A viewing will commence at 10 a.m., and funeral and mass will be held at 11 a.m. Following the service, a lunch and celebration of her life will be held at the Whitehurst Community Clubhouse. In lieu of flowers, Judy asks that people spend some time with their family, tell their family they love them, plant a garden, give food to the needy, say a prayer for the lonely, and most of all, to love one other through action. Online condolences may be made at

495 Ritchie Highway

Severna Park , MD 21146

(410) 647-2400

