Service Information
Memorial service
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
American Visionary Art Museum
Cielo Verde restaurant
Baltimore , MD

Obituary

Julia Beatty lost a lifelong battle with depression and died peacefully on January 30, 2020 at her home in Annapolis. Julia was a burst of color in the lives of all who knew her. She was a deeply loved daughter and sister, a treasured granddaughter and niece, and a loyal and loving friend. Julia had a lightning wit and a wonderfully off-kilter sense of humor which could reduce her father to helpless laughter at her whim. Her quickness was only surpassed by her empathy, her generosity, and her love of animals, all of which she shared with her mother. Her beloved cat, Girlie and her chihuahua, Hiccup, were her constant companions and confidants. Julia loved New York City from the moment she first saw it at the age of twelve. She moved there to attend Marymount Manhattan College, from which she was graduated in 2018. She was a fearless writer who once traveled alone to the Bronx to interview an infamous paroled murderer with a wild New York City party past, to her parents' immense consternation. She wrote bravely about her own life experience with depression and mental illness. Julia hated affectation and had little use for formality. She filled her life with color and seemed to decorate almost everything she touched. She always identified with quirky and audacious people and her favorite artists and performers included David Bowie, John Waters, Danny DeVito, and RuPaul. Julia Beatty was born October 3, 1991 in Takoma Park, MD. She moved with her family to Annapolis at the age of three. She attended the Key School, Central Middle School, and Indian Creek School. She is survived by her parents, Sue and Charlie Beatty; her brother Paul Beatty; her grandfather Ken Nagler; her grandmother Barbara Beatty; her aunts and uncles Betty and Greg Smith , Janet Nagler and John Hanifin, Alix Beatty and Bryan Cannon, and Nick Beatty and Alison Davis; her cousins Tim, Nick, Maria, Olivia, and Bryn; and her loving friend Brendan Buckley. Her family will hold a joyful memorial to Julia's life on Saturday, February 8th at the American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore, in the Cielo Verde restaurant, from 1 to 3 pm. There will be a memorial to Julia at 1, where anyone who wishes to share memories of Julia is invited to speak, followed by a reception. Please dress informally and colorfully. The museum is located at 800 Key Highway in Baltimore, MD. Please refer to the AVAM website for parking information, www.avam.org . In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in memory of Julia to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, www.nami.org Published in The Capital Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

