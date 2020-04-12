Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Lynne Surratt M.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Julia Lynne Surratt, M.D., lost her three year fight with cancer and dementia on 08 APR 2020, in the home she loved, with the husband who loved her by her side. Julie was born in Winston-Salem NC on 05 May, 1950 to Frank and Mary (Williams) Surratt (both deceased). She graduated from R J Reynolds High School in 1968, and enrolled the following fall at the University of North Caroline/Greensboro, majoring in Art History and Appreciation. Her mastery of the color wheel and eye for form and texture stayed with her during her life, evidenced by her vibrant and varied use of color and hue to create stunning galleries out of mere rooms. With her battle cry of "No White Ceilings!" she orchestrated the development of a dynamic living environment and turned her husband into a dedicated faux-a-holic. After graduation, Julie moved south to St Simon's Island GA where she developed a keen interest in medicine. She enrolled at Georgia State University to complete her necessary pre-med studies, and was then accepted into Emory University Medical School, graduating in 1984. Following internship and residency at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, GA, she practiced internal medicine in various clinics and hospitals in Georgia and Maryland until her retirement in 2015. While living in Atlanta, GA she met and charmed Franklin Hugh Bernard, and they were married FEB 2001. Hugh had long discussions with Julie about where they would like to start their new life together and proposed a move to Eastport. After a certain amount of consternation, she agreed to the shift north and helped plan out their home with the flair and sense of style she held so deeply. Along with her passion for art, she considered herself travel-deprived and embarked, with Hugh in tow, on a mission to rectify the lack of stamps in her passport. Using sailing charters as the vehicle, she set off for destinations as diverse as Tahiti, Croatia, BVI, Scotland, Greece, the San Juan Islands and the Chesapeake Bay. She focused her land excursions around the great museums in Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, Kyiv and Amsterdam. Julie was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Mary (Williams) Surratt. She is survived by her husband and best friend, Franklin Hugh Bernard, and by her brother Presley Franklin Surratt (Teresa) of Greenville, NC. A Celebration of Life for Julie will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Annapolis SPCA and/or Habitat for Humanity. An online guest book is available at:

Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 12, 2020

