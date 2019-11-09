Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Thompson. View Sign Service Information McCully Polyniak Funeral Home 3204 Mountain Rd Pasadena , MD 21122 (410)-255-2381 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM McCully Polyniak Funeral Home 3204 Mountain Rd Pasadena , MD 21122 View Map Calling hours 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM McCully Polyniak Funeral Home 3204 Mountain Rd Pasadena , MD 21122 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Jane Frances Church 8399 Virginia Avenue Pasadena , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Julia Ruth (Hobbs) Thompson, after a brief illness, Julia passed peacefully on November the 6th, 2019 in her home and with family present. Julia was born in Baltimore, Maryland on December the 8th, 1940. Julia graduated from Southern High School in Baltimore and worked in the banking industry and as a bookkeeper for over 50 years. Julia's prior marriage to Richard Owsik (deceased) ended in divorce. That union produced their only beloved child, Lisa (Owsik) Casey. Julia was predeceased by her parents, Stephen and Frances Hobbs, her brother Stephen Hobbs Jr., and her husband, Bernard Harold (Hal) Thompson Jr. with whom she will be laid to eternal rest. Julia is survived by her daughter Lisa (Owsik) Casey (John), her beloved grandchildren: Paul (Cindy), Chris, Matt, and Valerie. Her beloved sister Kathleen (Hobbs) Elburn and numerous beloved Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and Friends. Julia was an active parishioner of St. Jane Frances De Chantal Catholic Church. Julia loved cooking, baking (especially during the holidays), sewing, quilting and was an active member of the St. Jane Senior's Group, several quilting groups, and the Pasadena Senior Center. She loved visiting Ocean City with her Grandchildren. Until last year, she was actively involved in delivering meals on wheels and volunteered with the Relay for Life organization. She was an avid supporter of police and fire causes, a proud American and never neglected to thank the troops in her blessings for their service. Many of her sewing creations were of a red, white and blue theme. Her proudest titles were "Mom" to her beloved daughter Lisa, and "Gran" to her beloved Grandchildren with whom many wonderful and cherished memories were created. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated MCCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road PASADENA on Sunday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held in the St. Jane Frances Church 8399, Virginia Avenue, Pasadena on Monday at 10 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019

