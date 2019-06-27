Julie Annette Derby died peacefully at home on June 19, 2019, after a lifelong battle with Trisomy 18. Surviving 23 years longer than the medical community predicted, Julie's life was filled with experiences, adventures, and loving family and friends. Communicating with the world through smiles, belly laughs and holding hands at every opportunity, Julie exemplified a pure life free of any worry, regret or negativity. Julie was born in Maryland, where she lived 4 years before moving to New Jersey for 3 years, Norway for 2 years and returning to Annapolis for the remaining 14 years of her life. Julie was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Annapolis, where she enjoyed listening to the choir every Sunday, along with the plethora of warm hands that reached out to her. She spent most weekdays surrounded by the wonderful staff and clients at the Providence Center in Arnold, Maryland, and evenings with caregivers at home who became her extended family. She enjoyed sailing with her dad, cuddling with her dog Katie and playing with toys that made annoying noises. Julie is survived by her parents Nancy and Michael Derby, sisters Sarah Nordmeyer (Matt) and Emily Derby, maternal grandparents Lee and Joe Bornstein and paternal grandparents Steve and Carolyn Derby, as well as many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Julie was preceded in death by her paternal Grammy Gretel Derby and her namesake Anne Masson. A memorial service for Julie will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, Annapolis, Maryland, on July 6th, at 10 am, immediately followed by a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Julie's name to either the First Presbyterian Church, Annapolis, Maryland (https://www.annapolis-presbyterian.com) or the Providence Center in Arnold, Maryland (https://www.providencecenter.com) Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 27, 2019