Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julie Harvey. View Sign

Julie M. Harvey, a resident of Crofton, MD, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at her home. She was 55. Julie was born on May 16, 1963 in Washington, D.C., and was the daughter of Alfred Roth and Charyl Muller Roth of Fulton, MD.Though a life cut extremely short, Julie absolutely excelled in life. Not only stunningly beautiful, she was also gifted with common sense and an intense drive and was extremely humble. She seemed a jack of all trades and a master of all she attempted. From Employee, to Supervisor, to Mother, to Coach, to Chef, to Party Planner, to Fashionista, to Dear Friend, to Interior Designer, Julie was the best there was. People always sought out her advice. She was also the life of every party she attended. Anyone who met her, fell in love with her. She was also a tremendous Sports and Theatre fan. She also had an incredible professional career. Her career began in 1986 at the Washington Hospital Center after graduating from the University of Maryland. She was introduced into Human Resources which would define her professional career. In 1988 she joined MAMSI where she rose to assistant to the VP of Human Resources. Her role allowed her to receive stock options and responsibilities that included appearing in court to defend the company in potential law suits. In 1994, MAMSI purchased Home Call Health Care and Julie became their Senior Director of Human Resources. Her employees absolutely loved her. She left at the top of her career in 2003 to spend time with her only son. In 2007, she got back into the work force and staying in the Human Resources field, she joined HRI. She advanced to sales for HRI and she once again took off. In her 1st year of sales, she sold over 50% more than the sales crew had sold the previous five years. She led all sales until she left the company in 2016 due to disappointments and disagreements with how the company was run. At that point, Julie had accomplished more than most and looked back on a stellar, lucrative professional career, while relaxing in her pool. Along with her parents, Julie is survived by her beloved husband, Ray Harvey; loving son, Matthew Harvey; devoted siblings, Dan Roth (Michelle), Linda Roth and Tom Roth (Kelly); caring brothers-in-law, Steve Harvey (Sally), Andy Harvey (Tammi) and Jim "Harv" Harvey (Barbara); loving sister-in-law, Diane Taminelli (Rob); devoted nieces and nephews, Christine Abraham (Mike), Kevin Roth, Mary Kate Roth, Kevin Harvey (LeAnna), Kelly Harvey, Tara Beavers (Joe), Dylan Harvey, Lacey Whitaker (Brandon); and adorable great niece, Evelyn.The family will receive friends at the Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 1411 Annapolis Road, Odenton, MD 21113 on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm & 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1800 Seton Drive, Crofton, MD 21114 at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Julie M. Harvey, a resident of Crofton, MD, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at her home. She was 55. Julie was born on May 16, 1963 in Washington, D.C., and was the daughter of Alfred Roth and Charyl Muller Roth of Fulton, MD.Though a life cut extremely short, Julie absolutely excelled in life. Not only stunningly beautiful, she was also gifted with common sense and an intense drive and was extremely humble. She seemed a jack of all trades and a master of all she attempted. From Employee, to Supervisor, to Mother, to Coach, to Chef, to Party Planner, to Fashionista, to Dear Friend, to Interior Designer, Julie was the best there was. People always sought out her advice. She was also the life of every party she attended. Anyone who met her, fell in love with her. She was also a tremendous Sports and Theatre fan. She also had an incredible professional career. Her career began in 1986 at the Washington Hospital Center after graduating from the University of Maryland. She was introduced into Human Resources which would define her professional career. In 1988 she joined MAMSI where she rose to assistant to the VP of Human Resources. Her role allowed her to receive stock options and responsibilities that included appearing in court to defend the company in potential law suits. In 1994, MAMSI purchased Home Call Health Care and Julie became their Senior Director of Human Resources. Her employees absolutely loved her. She left at the top of her career in 2003 to spend time with her only son. In 2007, she got back into the work force and staying in the Human Resources field, she joined HRI. She advanced to sales for HRI and she once again took off. In her 1st year of sales, she sold over 50% more than the sales crew had sold the previous five years. She led all sales until she left the company in 2016 due to disappointments and disagreements with how the company was run. At that point, Julie had accomplished more than most and looked back on a stellar, lucrative professional career, while relaxing in her pool. Along with her parents, Julie is survived by her beloved husband, Ray Harvey; loving son, Matthew Harvey; devoted siblings, Dan Roth (Michelle), Linda Roth and Tom Roth (Kelly); caring brothers-in-law, Steve Harvey (Sally), Andy Harvey (Tammi) and Jim "Harv" Harvey (Barbara); loving sister-in-law, Diane Taminelli (Rob); devoted nieces and nephews, Christine Abraham (Mike), Kevin Roth, Mary Kate Roth, Kevin Harvey (LeAnna), Kelly Harvey, Tara Beavers (Joe), Dylan Harvey, Lacey Whitaker (Brandon); and adorable great niece, Evelyn.The family will receive friends at the Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 1411 Annapolis Road, Odenton, MD 21113 on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm & 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1800 Seton Drive, Crofton, MD 21114 at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake. Funeral Home Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.

1411 Annapolis Road

Odenton , MD 21113

410-672-2200 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Capital Gazette from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close