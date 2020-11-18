Julie Welzenbach (81) passed away peacefully in the morning of October 24, 2020 at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, MD. Her loving husband Gary was at her side for 6 days prior to her passing. He never left her side. Her children Amy Noel & her husband Curt, Gary Lear & his partner Ralph Allen and Glenn Lear & his husband Brock Spinks were all with her & her husband for 3 days prior to her passing. She is no longer struggling and is where she wanted to be, with God. Julie was born July 30, 1939 in Honolulu, HI & was forced to move to California at the age of 2 due to the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Her family moved to Glen Burnie, MD when she was 8. It was there where she grew up, met her first husband, and went on to raise 6 children. She was the best mom ever! All of her children's friends loved her too. Julie met Gary Welzenbach in 1979. The got married and did almost everything together for 41 years. Julie loved gardening and feeding & watching birds and squirrels. She gave generously to various charities that support the care of homeless and abused animals. Julie was predeceased by her son Mark Lear. She is survived by her husband Gary, her 2 brothers Gary & Glenn Cameron and her best friend Jeanie Weaver. She is also survived by her children: Dave, Amy, Gary, Roger & Glenn; her grandchildren David, Stephanie & Michael, Bobby, & Amanda her great grandchildren Eric, Amara, Aria, Mason, Zac, Addison, Russell, Julian. She is now at peace in God's care and forever in the hearts of those she left behind.



