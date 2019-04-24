Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julius Koch. View Sign Service Information Stallings Funeral Home Pa 3111 Mountain Road Pasadena , MD 21122 (410)-360-1770 Send Flowers Obituary

Julius O. Koch, 97, a lifelong resident of Pasadena, MD, died on April 21, 2019 in his home. Mr. Koch was born on October 16, 1921 in Baltimore, MD to the late Gustav and Alice Koch. He served honorably in the Army Aircorps during World War II and was awarded the American Theater Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal. Julius worked 35 years for the City of Baltimore, Department of Transit and Traffic. He retired as the Assistant Commissioner in 1988. Julius was a longtime active member of Community United Methodist Church, a 20+ year member and former president of the Mountain Road Kiwanis Club, and a former president of the Northeast High School Athletic Boosters Club when his children were in high school. He truly loved serving his local community. Early in his retirement, he also enjoyed shedding soft crabs in his back yard.In addition to his parents, Mr. Koch is preceded in death by his brother, George Koch; sisters, Sylvia Durkin and Lillian Dierker. He is survived by his wife, Grace Koch; son, Dennis Koch (Laura DiBlasi) of Queenstown; daughter, Page Douangboupha (Phan) of St. Petersburg, FL; 2 grandchildren, Corinne and Danah Koch; and 2 great-grandchildren, Layla and Stella Portillo.Friends may call on Thursday, April 25th from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where services will be held on Friday, April 26th at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Glen Haven Memorial Park.For online condolences, visit

