June Kern
June Mary Kern, 79, of Pasadena, passed away at home on October 26, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Baltimore to the late Michael Larkins and Evelyn Ivanac. She retired from Seagram's Distillery after many years of service. She enjoyed spending time with family, hosting Sunday dinners, crocheting, crafting, playing BINGO, bowling and vacationing with her family every year in Wildwood, New Jersey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Emily Murphy. June is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Robert; devoted children, Matija Hoppe and her husband, Randall, Robin Kronenwetter and her husband, Richard and Robert R, Kern Jr.; cherished grandchildren, Jessica Hoppe, Richard Kronenwetter III, Rachael Hoppe, Ryan Kronenwetter and Kimberly Hoppe; beloved great-granddaughter, Hadley Kronenwetter; and loving sisters, Eva Danmeyer and Matija Wagner. She will also be missed by her dear nephew and Godson, George Wagner Jr.; great-nephew, Nicholas Wagner; and many other loving nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy), on Monday, Nov. 2nd, from 4-7 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be Private. Interment Meadowridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or visit www.stjude.org. For condolences, visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
