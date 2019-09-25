Protani, June On August 28, 2019 June Marie Young Protani (nee: Burkowske) beloved wife of the late Frank Protani passed away after a brief diagnosed illness. She leaves behind grandson Brandon Chaney (Mary), loving cousins, who where by her side, Pat Dougherty(Stan), Sherry Gilde (Brian), Howard Van Kirk, Jean Corkran, Ken Ritz (Doris) and many other loving step in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who became family and will miss her. June worked most of her life for the Department of Defense filling many positions including a tour in Germany. She also worked at Westinghouse (Northrop Grumman) in the early 70's. After retiring from civil service she was a substitute teacher and volunteer at Sussex Elementary School in Essex where she lived for 30 years. June will be remembered as a kind, compassionate, thoughtful, caring and loving person who will forever be in our hearts and will never be forgotten. In death she has graciously donated herself to the Maryland Anatomy Board to further science and research so that others might be able to learn and benefit from her passing. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service to be held at St John Lutheran Church, on October 26, 2019 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St John Lutheran Church, 300 W. Maple Road, Linthicum, Md 21090, or St Matthews Lutheran Church, 3620 Red Rose Farm Road, Baltimore, Md 21220.

