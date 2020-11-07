1/1
Justin M. Bennett
1981 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Justin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Justin Michael Bennett was born January 31, 1981 in Baltimore, MD to Edward and Kathleen Bennett (nee Mooney) now of Selbyville, DE and was a lifetime resident of Glen Burnie . Justin was a 1999 graduate of Glen Burnie High School and worked as a manager for the Entenmann's Bakery. He played soccer from the age of 5 until he graduated high school. Justin was an avid Ravens fan who enjoyed fishing and spending time on the water. In addition to his parents he leaves to cherish his memory his fiance Sheila A. Wilmer of Stoney Beach, step-son Alex Evans, sister Jessica L. Johnson of Glen Burnie, nephew Logan Thomas Johnson and niece Karlie Johnson.  He passed away unexpectedly and will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him. Friends may call on the family Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 from 3 – 5 & 7 - 9 PM with funeral services at 4:30 PM, at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, PA
NOV
10
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, PA
NOV
10
Funeral service
04:30 PM
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, PA
Funeral services provided by
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, PA
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-2200
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 6, 2020
I will miss you
Robert Caruso
Friend
November 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mike & Tracy Mooney
Family
November 5, 2020
Sending prayers for comfort and love to Eddie, Kathy, and Jessica thru these dark times. Justin was such a good loving person. I remember the days with him just driving and jamming out to the counting crows or even Shania Twain. He was a funny and hard working person. I know how much he will be missed. I am sure he is in good company in his next life with past family and lost friends. God bless him and your family. ❤ God has another angel by his side to watch over you all.
Brandi Bibeault
Friend
November 5, 2020
Our deepest and most heartfelt sympathies on the loss of your beloved son, Justin. I remember so clearly the night he was born and I will never forget hearing that he is now no longer with us. We grieve with you and our hearts are hurting, not only because Justin is gone, but because you and Eddie have to carry on your lives without him. Hugs and prayers to you both.
Susan and Steven Crumrine
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved