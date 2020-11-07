Justin Michael Bennett was born January 31, 1981 in Baltimore, MD to Edward and Kathleen Bennett (nee Mooney) now of Selbyville, DE and was a lifetime resident of Glen Burnie . Justin was a 1999 graduate of Glen Burnie High School and worked as a manager for the Entenmann's Bakery. He played soccer from the age of 5 until he graduated high school. Justin was an avid Ravens fan who enjoyed fishing and spending time on the water. In addition to his parents he leaves to cherish his memory his fiance Sheila A. Wilmer of Stoney Beach, step-son Alex Evans, sister Jessica L. Johnson of Glen Burnie, nephew Logan Thomas Johnson and niece Karlie Johnson. He passed away unexpectedly and will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him. Friends may call on the family Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 from 3 – 5 & 7 - 9 PM with funeral services at 4:30 PM, at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061.



Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 7, 2020.