Justin Scott Osborne, a resident of Severna Park, died on September 24, 2019 at the age of 23. Born September 27, 1995 in Baltimore, MD he was the son of Scott "Ozzie" and Karen Osborne, brother of Ryan and Kaitlyn Osborne, grandson of Betty Wells, Maynard Osborne, Susan and Ronald Lidskin. Justin was preceded in death by his late grandparents Jordan Chadrow, Wilbur Wells and Millicent Osborne. He attended Anne Arundel Community College and Palm Beach State College. As someone who always wanted to make a difference for people who are struggling, Justin planned to become a mental health therapist. He loved live music, gaming and hanging out with family and friends. He was a great artist with a love for painting, drawing and ceramics. Justin loved the beach, theme parks and hoped to travel cross country one day. Knowing the many benefits of physical exercise, he was diligent with his workout routine. Not only was he very loving and affectionate with the people who meant the most to him, he had a soft spot for animals, specifically cats and dogs. Justin was incredibly blessed to have found true love with his fiancée, Donna Willis. He will be remembered by those who knew him for being an incredibly kind, compassionate and gentle soul. Family and friends may visit on Thursday October 3, 2019 from 2:00pm-4:00pm & 7:00pm-9:00pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday October 4, 2019 at 11:00am in the funeral home chapel. Interment at Glen Haven Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Arundel Lodge Inc. 2600 Solomons Island Rd. Edgewater, MD 21037.

