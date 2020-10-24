Justin Anthony Stout, 19, of Glen Burnie and Pasadena passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 after a two-year battle with brain cancer. Justin was born on December 22, 2000. He didn't have the typical family tree but its branches are strong. Justin was raised by his great-aunt & his grandparents and couldn't have been loved more. At 10 months old, Justin underwent open-heart surgery to repair a hole in his heart. The doctors went above and beyond because he ended up with one of the biggest hearts we've ever known. He was educated at Monseigneur Slade Catholic School and graduated from Archbishop Spalding High School where he made lifelong friendships with many students and staff members. Justin was a big fan of Star Wars & Harry Potter, and he had an amazing collection of cherished Lego sets. His biggest passion was The Walking Dead TV series. He attended the Walker Stalker conventions each year with his Pop and met many actors from the show. The Dream Foundation arranged for him to attend the filming of a TWD episode, a set tour, and a meeting with his favorite cast member, Norman Reedus. He enjoyed annual family vacations to Disney World, Universal Studios, Ocean City, and Anna Maria Island. In recent years, Justin was so happy to finally meet and get to know two of his half-siblings, Sean Shepke and Kris Gibb. Nobody could have fought harder, loved harder, or worked harder to make life fun and memorable. Justin's time with us was cut incredibly short, but he left us with more happiness and memories than most make in a lifetime. Justin donated his brain tumor to the University of Maryland for research to help to find a cure for this rare pediatric cancer. Due to covid-19, the burial will be private. We are planning a Celebration of Life for Justin and will share the details once they've been made. The family is so grateful for all of your love and support over the past two years. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to The Dream Foundation, Hospice of the Chesapeake or the National Brain Tumor Society. Justin is survived by his mother, Betty Mock; his Nana & Pop, Mary & Merle Stout, Jr.; and other loving family members: Kim & Jack Clark, Chris Stout, Jimmy Connolly & Laurie Hendricks, Kelly & Ricky Hatch, Bailey & Alison Clark, Amanda & Brian Miller, Brady & Tiffany Hatch, and Stephen Rew. Justin was preceded in death by his father, Merle Stout III and his step-father, Bill Mock.



